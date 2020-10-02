New Mexico State Parks welcome back eager campers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has finally re-opened overnight camping in state parks and people are ready to enjoy the outdoors once again.

After months of being cooped up at home, when Ahmed Hasan heard state parks were reopening he wasted no time getting to Bluewater Lake. Friday is the second day since New Mexico State Parks re-opened overnight camping after being closed because of the pandemic.

People will have to reserve a spot online beforehand and for now its only available for New Mexico residents. Campsites are also limited to only developed areas.

A spokesperson from the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department says in just a day, they have seen so many people taking advantage of the opportunity. While campsites are limited, the state says it’s in the process of adding more sites to the reservation system.

They also want to remind visitors to keep groups to ten or fewer and to wear face masks while walking around.

Limitations on Visitors:

Only New Mexico residents may enter New Mexico State Parks.

Visitors must show either a valid New Mexico license plate, a New Mexico driver’s license or ID card, a New Mexico vehicle registration, a federal document attesting to residency, or a military ID to be admitted to a State Park.

Additional guidance: