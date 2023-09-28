NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With winter approaching, New Mexico state parks will soon be switching to their winter schedule. This means a change in operating hours at some parks.

“As we head into the fall and winter seasons, we see a drop-off in visitation to some state parks and a reduced need for services. With these conditions in mind, we impose some area closures in our state parks,” State Parks Director Toby Velasquez said in a press release. “Designated campgrounds, comfort stations, and some recreational locations in parks may be closed for winterization through April.”

No parks will be permanently closed, but there will be regularly scheduled closures, according to the State Park Division. Day-use parks, like the Rio Grande Nature Center and others, will remain open. To look up the hours of any park, you can check the State Parks website at this link.