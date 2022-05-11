NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Recreational boaters in most states are required by law to complete a boating safety course and carry a boater education card. New Mexico State Parks is offering free boating safety classes and are urging boaters to enroll in a safety course.

NMSP is offering in-person and online courses. The boater education card is valid for life and meets requirements for recreational boating in most states. All motorboat, and sailboat operators born on or after January 1, 1989, are required to complete a boating safety course, including children who are being supervised by an adult.

For more information and to register for classes visit New Mexico State Parks website or call 888-NMPARKS.