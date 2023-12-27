NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The State Parks Division of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) will sponsor free guided hikes and polar plunges on New Year’s Day.

A total of 11 guided hikes and two polar plunges will take place. The guided hikes are organized annually on New Year’s Day as part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states.

Hikes and polar plunges:

Hikers can choose guided hikes including mountain and hill climbing, lakeshore strolls, or exploring trails that wind through forests. Guides will offer their expertise on habitats, wildlife, and the history of the state parks.

“First Day Hikes are the perfect opportunity for individuals and families to embrace the outdoors and kick off the new year with a commitment to getting outside to promote their health and well-being,” said Toby Velasquez, State Parks director. “Our wish is for everyone who visits a New Mexico State Park to be inspired, take advantage of these local treasures, and savor the beauty and cultural significance of our landscapes now and throughout the year.”

First Day Hikes began more than three decades ago, at the Blue Hills Reservation State Park in Massachusetts in 1992. Since 2012, all 50 states have participated. America’s State Parks hopes to make 2024 a record-breaking year as the annual event approaches major milestones, including inching closer to 1 million miles hiked and 500,000 participants in the program’s history.

For details on First Day Hikes at your nearest state park, go to stateparks.org/special-programs/first-day-hikes/.