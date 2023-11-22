NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you’re looking for something to do on Black Friday that doesn’t involve shopping, New Mexico’s state park system have you covered.
All New Mexico state parks will waive the regular day-use fee on Friday, November 24. There are state parks in most New Mexico counties, meaning you have plenty of options to choose from if you’re looking to explore. You can find a list of parks at this link.
A few state parks are also planning special events in December. On Saturday, December 2, Pancho Villa State Park will have their annual luminaria walk from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
On Saturday, December 9, Elephant Butte Lake State Park, Rockhound State Park, and Sugarite Canyon State Park will each have special events.
Elephant Butte Lake State Park 28th Annual Holiday Luminaria Beach Walk & Floating Lights Parade
- Hours: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Saturday, December 9
- Fees: Regular Entrance Fee
- 101 NM-195
- Elephant Butte, NM
- 575-744-5923
Rockhound State Park Holiday Lights
- Hours: 5:00 PM – 6:45 PM, Saturday, December 9
- Fees: Regular Entrance Fee
- 9880 Stirrup Road SE
- Deming, NM 88030
- 575-546-6182
Sugarite Canyon State Park Christmas on the Chicorica
- 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM, Saturday, December 9
- Fees: Donations to the Friends of Sugarite Canyon appreciated.