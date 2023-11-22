NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you’re looking for something to do on Black Friday that doesn’t involve shopping, New Mexico’s state park system have you covered.

All New Mexico state parks will waive the regular day-use fee on Friday, November 24. There are state parks in most New Mexico counties, meaning you have plenty of options to choose from if you’re looking to explore. You can find a list of parks at this link.

A few state parks are also planning special events in December. On Saturday, December 2, Pancho Villa State Park will have their annual luminaria walk from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

On Saturday, December 9, Elephant Butte Lake State Park, Rockhound State Park, and Sugarite Canyon State Park will each have special events.

Elephant Butte Lake State Park 28th Annual Holiday Luminaria Beach Walk & Floating Lights Parade

Hours: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Saturday, December 9

Fees: Regular Entrance Fee

101 NM-195

Elephant Butte, NM

575-744-5923

Rockhound State Park Holiday Lights

Hours: 5:00 PM – 6:45 PM, Saturday, December 9

Fees: Regular Entrance Fee

9880 Stirrup Road SE

Deming, NM 88030

575-546-6182

Sugarite Canyon State Park Christmas on the Chicorica