NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Navajo Lake State Park Ranger Supervisor Leigh Kirkeeide is receiving recognition for taking action when it was needed the most. In June, Kirkeeide provided life-saving CPR to a 10-year-old boy at Navajo Lake State Park Marina.

The boy went into the water to get a toy they had lost but could not swim, according to the NM State Parks Division. The boy also wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

When a family member pulled the boy out of the water, bystander Matt Adamson began CPR on the boy, the NM State Parks Division says. Then, Kirkeeide stepped in, moved the boy to a flat area, then continued CPR before getting the boy to breathe after a minute or two of being unconscious. By the time the boy was airlifted to a regional hospital, he was breathing and talking, the NM State Parks Division says.

“Officer Kirkeeide exemplifies the professionalism of our State Parks staff and their dedication to ensuring that our parks and visitors are cared for to the highest professional standards,” NM State Parks Director Toby Velasquez said in a press release. “Leigh’s commitment to our agency’s mission makes her an invaluable member of our team.”

Kirkeeide received the State Parks Division Life Saving Award and Adamson received a Certificate of Appreciation from the department. Kirkeeide also received the New Mexico State Boating Officer of the Year award by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators for her work at the department.