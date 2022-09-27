NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s camping in the woods but with more comfort and warmth. You can soon reserve a yurt in a New Mexico state park.

It’s the ultimate camping experience. An opportunity to enjoy a nice space indoors while enjoying the great outdoors. “They’re warmer than a tent and more secure than a tent, but you feel like you’re still camping,” said Hyde Memorial State Park Superintendent Mark Komadina.

About 20 minutes from Santa Fe in Hyde Memorial State Park, sits three yurts. “Yurts have been used for centuries in central Asia. The nomads used to use them because they could handle harsh weather. From the extreme heat to the extreme cold,” said Komadina.

These are modern versions. They have insulated walls, a roof, a propane heater, and six beds. There’s even a window on the roof where campers can see stars at night. The park is excited to open the yurts to the public. According to Komadina, Hyde Memorial is the only state park in New Mexico with these for rent.

The yurts were built right before the pandemic. However, they haven’t been able to rent them out the past few years. “We actually have a new system for cleaning the Yurts. It’s called electromagnetic sprayer which will take care of the yurts after every visit and that way the public can feel safe to come and visit our park,” Komadina said.

People can start camping in the yurts this weekend. Komadina hopes reservations will start picking up, especially since the park is so close to Ski Santa Fe. “I’m sure we’re going to have some excited skiers who want to come and visit,” said Komadina.

The yurts cost up to $150 a night. The state park is now taking reservations online.