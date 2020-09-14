New Mexico State Library’s bookmobiles return to roads with limited service

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) -New Mexico State Library’s three bookmobiles that are based in Los Lunas, Cimarron, and Tucumcari will head back out on the road with limited services starting on Monday, Sept. 14. The bookmobiles will support the 2020 Census count efforts in addition to providing pickup and drop-off services for books that are ordered online or over the phone.

Since 1956, the bookmobile program has been serving rural communities across the state. Each bookmobile can carry up to 4,000 books and between the three of them, there are more than 4,100 registered library patrons according to the New Mexico Dept. of Cultural Affairs.

“New Mexico is a very large state, but we believe every New Mexican should have access to library services no matter where they live, and we are thrilled to be able to get books back in the hands of rural residents,” said State Librarian Eli Guinnee in a press release.

At this time, patrons are not able to browse inside the bookmobiles in accordance to COVID-safe practices. However, the bookmobile staff will be preparing bags of books for no-contact drop-offs at select bookmobile routes.

Routes are limited until it’s safe to travel to all counties. For more information on the bookmobile program, visit New Mexico State Library’s website.

