New Mexico State Forestry to plant 1,200 trees

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In celebration of Arbor Month, the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Forestry Division is planting 1,200 trees across New Mexico.

“Planting trees is an important part of our state’s response to climate change,” said State Forester Laura McCarthy in a news release. “Trees provide shade, help cool our communities and reduce our energy use. Trees provide an especially significant benefit in areas that are dense with heat-absorbing roads and buildings where shade trees can provide as much as 10 degrees of cooling.”

New Mexico celebrates Arbor Month for all of March. For tree planting tips, visit http://www.emnrd.state.nm.us/SFD/treepublic/Planting.html.

