NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Forestry Division is seeing initial success with the launch of its new Certified Burn Manager Program.

The free voluntary program launched in September 2023 and teaches people how to safely conduct prescribed burning, whether it be pile burns and/or broadcast burns.

As of Dec. 6, there were 52 applicants enrolled in the program, 18 of whom are full-time employees within the New Mexico State Forestry Division. Apart from the New Mexico State Forestry Division staff, people enrolled in the program are ranchers, private landowners, nongovernmental organizations like the Forest Stewards Guild and the Quivira Coalition, private consultants, and staff from the Soil and Water Conservation District.

“I think the interest [in the program] is because of the knowledge of about how much-prescribed burning we really need in this state,” said Laura McCarthy, New Mexico state forester. And you know, nobody wants to be that person who lit a prescribed burn that did a lot of damage. And anything that we can do to increase the safety of prescribed burning is going to be helpful.”

Applicants can sign up for the program online and will go through online training. Once the online portion is complete, they will transition to in-person training. “So you show up on a prescribed burn with your workbook, and someone who is more experienced than you watches you do the individual tasks and then signs off that you did them correctly,” McCarthy explained.

Participants in the program not only learn how to safely conduct burns on their own land, but other land as well. “There’s a tradition of neighbors helping neighbors with prescribed burns. And in fact, that is covered in the training course when there’s a section about the resources that you need and the functions of each person that’s there,” McCarthy said.

Once all the training is complete, the Certified Burn Manager Certification Committee will review each applicant’s materials and determine whether the applicant has met all the criteria to become a certified burn manager.

In New Mexico, permits for open burning are not required; however, it is important to check and follow local rules and consult fire restrictions before starting a burn.

One of the perks of completing the Certified Burn Manager Program is that if a prescribed burn gets out of control and causes damage, those who receive certification under the state’s Prescribed Burning Act are only liable for actual damages, rather than a higher amount of damages. “So one of the incentives for taking the training is that for those who complete the training, that double damages statute doesn’t apply to you,” McCarthy said.

The state has developed its own training curriculum for the Pile Burn Managers certification and is currently developing a curriculum for the Broadcast Burn Managers certification. In the meantime, they are using the National Wildfire Coordinating Group’s training for the Broadcast Burn Managers certification.

So far, there have been no graduates from the program. To learn about the Certified Prescribed Burn Manager Program, click here.