ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair concludes Sunday. Youth from across New Mexico participated in the fair, especially when it came to showing and selling livestock.

On Friday, youth involved with Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H were rewarded for working for the fair’s Junior Livestock Sale. Showing livestock isn’t just about displaying animals raised in the area; they teach those involved how to breed, raise, and groom.

The financial recognition for the annual sale has totaled around $610,425, a release from the fair said. General Manager Dan Mourning said the community came together for the youth, and the fair was full of energy and joy.

The Junior Livestock Sale is a tradition at the fair, the release stated. Through 4-H, FFA, and events like the sale, children and teens can learn leadership skills. They are also given the opportunity to learn about agriculture and the farming industry.

Jordan Hamill, of Eddy County, raised 2022’s Grand Champion Steer. He was purchased by funds gathered by Chase Farms, Mark Ronchetti, Farm Credit, Verde Realty, and Runyon Cattle Company. He cost $11,000.

The release explained that parts of the funds raised go towards college tuitions and future livestock purchases.