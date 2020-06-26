New Mexico State Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns

News Alert
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials announced Thursday that the 2020 New Mexico State is canceled due to concerns of COVID-19. They say the decision to cancel this year’s event comes in accordance with the state health guidelines.

“While we are heart broken that there will be no New Mexico State Fair in 2020, we are committed to putting the safety and well being of our staff, vendors and community above all else,” said Dan Mourning, General Manager of New Mexico State Fair.

The 11-day event had been scheduled for Sept. 10-20 in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico.

This is a developing story.

