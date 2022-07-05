NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Fair announced some of this year’s rodeo/concert series lineup Tuesday. According to a post on their Facebook page, some of the big names coming this year are Dwight Yoakam, Martina McBride and Mark Chesnutt.

Tickets go on sale on July 15. Rodeo and concert ticket purchases include admission to the fairgrounds. State Fair officials say more concert announcements will be coming soon.

“There is not much else that screams ‘New Mexico State Fair’ more than our annual Rodeo/Concert Series inside Tingley Coliseum,” said State Fair General Manager Dan Mourning in a news release. “This year we have one of the most impressive lineups we’ve ever had that includes country legends: Martina McBride, Dwight Yoakam and Mark Chesnutt, bringing that old-school classic country to New Mexico. You just aren’t going to this pedigree of classic country artists anywhere else in New Mexico this Fall.”

The New Mexico State Fair starts on September 8 and runs through September 18. Last week, New Mexico State Fair officials started accepting applications for the 2022 State Fair. Applicants can either bring a completed application or fill out an application on-site.

New Mexico State Fair Hours & Pricing

10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday – Thursday10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday – Saturday

Midway Hours

Opens 2:00 p.m. Monday – FridayOpens 10:00 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Kiddie Land Hours

Opens 12:00 p.m. Monday – Friday

Opens 10:00 a.m. Saturday – Sunday

Pricing – Fair Admission

Adult – $15.00

Senior (65 and older) – $8.00

Kids (5 to 12 years old) – $8.00

Children 5 and under – FREE

Midway wristband pricing will be announced this summer.