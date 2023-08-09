Ex Novo’s “Dusty Spur” beer | Courtesy of the New Mexico State Fair and Ex Novo Brewing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The official beer for the 2023 New Mexico State Fair has just been announced. This year’s official fair beer is Ex Novo’s “Dusty Spur,” a handcrafted American Pilsner.

Ex Novo opened its Corrales location in 2019 and has recently moved its operations to New Mexico as well. This is the first year that the state fair has partnered with Ex Novo.

Ex Novo’s “Dusty Spur” beer | Courtesy of the New Mexico State Fair and Ex Novo Brewing Ex Novo’s “Dusty Spur” beer | Courtesy of the New Mexico State Fair and Ex Novo Brewing Ex Novo’s “Dusty Spur” beer | Courtesy of the New Mexico State Fair and Ex Novo Brewing

“Nobody represents this industry better than Ex Novo,” says fair general manager Dan

Mourning. “Our partnership for a fair branded beer reflects our appreciation for a strong craft

beer industry in New Mexico. We’re one of the only fairs in the country that can produce and

brand a craft beer product like this and at the end of the day, New Mexico consumers and

fairgoers are the winners.”

The “Dusty Spur” is brewed with German noble hops and has “distinctive notes of sunshine and summer days.” The beer will be available at Ex Novo Brewing on 4895 Corrales Road, the New Mexico State Fair, and other retailers around the state.

The state fair will take place from September 7 to 17 this year. To learn more about this year’s New Mexico State Fair, click here.