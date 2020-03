NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One popular New Mexico eatery is finally turning to delivery amid the new restriction for restaurants.

Dion’s announced Wednesday it is now partnering with Door Dash for deliveries within five miles of any Dion’s store. You can place your order either through Door Dash or on the Dion’s website. Dion’s says it will see how the process goes before deciding whether to keep delivery long-term.