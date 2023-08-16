NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Spaceport Authority has settled a lawsuit with a former employee who claimed the agency discriminated against her for being a woman. Karen Barker first filed the lawsuit in 2020 after working for the Spaceport Authority from 2017 to 2019.

The Spaceport agreed to pay a total of $130,000 to Barker. $117,000 will go toward her attorney fees leaving $13,000 going directly to Barker. The Spaceport was not required to admit to sex discrimination. Barker will not be able to refile the lawsuit at a later date.