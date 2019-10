SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- A Korean War veteran who died nearly seven decades ago has been accounted for.

Santa Fe native, Army Pvt. First Class Jasper Marquez is reported to have died in 1951 while a prisoner of war. Video from last year shows when his remains along with 54 others were turned over to the United States.

Scientists used DNA and anthropological analysis to identify Marquez. He is expected to be buried in Santa Fe.