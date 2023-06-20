NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – InClime Inc. recently awarded 45 projects in New Mexico’s community solar program; the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (PRC) expects this to have significant benefits for the state’s low-income subscribers.

The projects were awarded funds to develop and build solar facilities following a two-month application solicitation period. InClime Inc. selected the award recipients based on their benefits to local, disproportionately impacted, and low-income communities.

The proposed facilities will be built across New Mexico’s three investor-owned utility companies: Public Service Company of New Mexico, Southwestern Public Service Company, and El Paso Electric. The award recipients have pledged to allocate at least 50% of the facilities’ capacity to low-income subscribers, and at least 30% of the energy produced at the facilities will be reserved for low-income subscribers and their serving organizations.

“In a rigorous and highly competitive selection process, a handful of projects were awarded capacity, demonstrating remarkable dedication to creating outstanding initiatives with a strong focus on resident business structures and equitable benefits,” said Miana Campbell, InClime’s community solar lead for New Mexico. “Prioritizing equity and economic empowerment, the program fosters inclusivity among communities statewide and establishes New Mexico’s program as an exemplary model for other states to follow.”

Households with income that is less than 80% of the area’s median income are eligible to become low-income subscribers. Households with benefits through Medicaid, SNAP, low-income Home Energy Assitance, and housing rehabilitation programs are pre-qualified as low-income subscribers.