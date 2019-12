NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico ski resorts are still reaping the benefits of this holiday weekend’s storms.

In the past three days, Taos Ski Valley has received 15 inches, followed by Red River at a foot, and Angel Fire Resort with 11 inches. Ski Santa Fe wasn’t too far behind with nine inches, and Sipapu Ski Resort got half a foot.

All of the resorts are up and running, except for Angel Fire which is expected to open on December 13.