NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snowy conditions across the state are offering a big welcome for skiers who are hitting the slopes today. Ski Santa Fe opened on November 24 for the first time of the season.

They are reporting a 20-inch base after the recent snow storms. Taos Ski Valley is also now open for the season. They are reporting a 24-inch base with the resort reporting about 2 inches of snowfall.