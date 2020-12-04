New Mexico ski resorts set to reopen

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ski Santa Fe announced Thursday they would be starting their ski season starting Saturday, Dec. 5. In a press release, the resort announced they would open on a 22″ base of natural and man-made snow.

The resort did mention they would be following state-mandated COVID-19 guidelines. Officials say skiers need to activate their OnePass, PeakPlus Card, or purchase a lift ticket in advance online as tickets will not be available for purchase on the mountain. There will also be staggered arrival and departure times: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 9:15 a.m.-4:15 p.m.

Ski Santa Fe also announced they would be operating at a limited capacity this winter, beginning with 500 skiers/snowboarders per day for the first week. Capacity will increase as additional lifts and terrain are opened.

Red River Ski area will be opening on Friday and will also require skiers to purchase tickets in advance.