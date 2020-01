NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico ski resorts are getting a lot of fresh snow on Friday morning. Ski Santa Fe is reporting six new inches of snow in the last 12 hours as of 5:25 a.m. on Friday.

The Taos Ski Valley reports seven-inches in the last 24 hours as of 5:40 a.m. Both Angel Fire and Red River are also nicely blanketed in snow.