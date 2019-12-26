New Mexico signs off on new wind farm project

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- An Illinois-based company known for developing wind farms in the United States and Canada will soon build its next project on thousands of acres of state trust land in New Mexico.

The lease with PNE USA Inc. for 7,636-acres of land was approved and signed last week by Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard after final applications were due to the State Land Office in November. The Gladstone Wind Farm will be located in Union and Colfax Counties in a region that has been appointed as ideal for wind energy generation.

The area on state trust land is expected to generate enough capacity to power around 6,200 homes using 31 megawatts of electricity from 11 turbines. The project will include 8,000-acres of private land.