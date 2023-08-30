NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After years of litigation, the state has settled with the Ohkway Owingeh Pueblo over water rights to the Rio Chama. Under the settlement, the pueblo, north of Española, has the right to share water from the river during times of shortage. Okhay Owingeh’s governor said this will enable the pueblo to restore the Bosque on its lands.

The settlement also provides funding to improve water delivery systems to the Bosque. The state and pueblo have both signed the agreement which will now need approval from Congress.