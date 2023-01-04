NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Investigators say Ian Downs, a New Mexico man charged in a shooting was trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl with developmental disabilities at the time. He told police he shot in self defense when he wounded a man in Clovis on New Year’s day.
Story continues below:
- Legislature: Cost of living pushes State Representatives to propose minimum wage increase
- Albuquerque: Opposition against ABQ ‘safe outdoor space’ continues
- Crime: Trial set for River of Lights drunk driving suspect
- New Mexico: Who is the new Department of Health cabinet secretary in New Mexico?
According to court documents, the shooting victim and two others learned Downs was chatting with the 14-year-old girl on social media. They pretended to be the girl online and lured Downs to a church, where they planned to beat him up.
The men told police as Downs saw them getting out of the car, he opened fire. Downs is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He told investigators he believed the girl was in her 20’s.