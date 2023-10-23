OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The man suspected of shooting a worker at a store in southeast New Mexico will stay behind bars through his trial.
Joseph Sanders, 52, is accused of shooting a woman twice in Weed, New Mexico, on October 11.
Court records alleged surveillance video captured Sanders walking in and out of the store several times before pulling a gun on the employee.
It also claimed Sanders attempted to hide his truck and a bloody shirt and remove the used casings from the gun.
The State argued that, although Sanders does not have a significant criminal history, the random nature of the shooting makes him a danger to the public.
Sanders is facing a first-degree murder charge. His next court date has yet to be scheduled.