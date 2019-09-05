New Mexico sheriffs speak out against red flag gun laws

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico sheriff is speaking out saying he won’t enforce red flag gun legislation if passed. The legislation would let law enforcement obtain a court order to remove guns from people considered dangerous.

San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari sent an email to the governor on behalf of the New Mexico Sheriff’s Association. According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, Ferrari says he believed current laws already address people who pose a risk to themselves or others.

In the letter, Ferrari points out that people should be entitled to a hearing before having their guns taken away.