SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Artificial intelligence has been the center of debate and one of the issues causing actors to strike. Friday, United States Senator Martin Heinrich sat down with “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin in Santa Fe, to come up with ideas for new laws. “You can’t turn back technology, but you can control technology. I mean, AI has to be relegated to being a tool that writers and artists can use and not a replacement for writers and artist,” said Martin.

Famous author Martin joins other writers and actors, sharing growing concerns over AI, which can potentially use a star’s likeness without his or her permission. A recent fake video that was seen was not the voice of CBS Mornings’ Gayle King. A company used an AI-generated voice, to sponsor a weight loss product.

“I think that we’re in a time of tremendous uncertainty where it’s really not clear where this technology is, is going, which is a really good reason to get ahead of it and make some rules and guidelines that help guide where we go next,” said Dr. Melanie Moses with the University on New Mexico.

Martin joined University of New Mexico professor Dr. Melanie Moses and U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich for a panel in Santa Fe Friday. Martin is worried new technology will copy and rip-off his writing, replacing the work of authors.

“That certainly one of the concerns that if A.I. is drawing pictures, and writing books and those things are issued by the big corporations,” said Martin. “I think it’s particularly interesting that that creatives are the jobs that are maybe most obviously threatened right now,” Dr. Moses

The panel stressed the need for AI regulations, and for Congress to take action immediately. “We have a window right now, a window that we lost with social media when it came on the scene, right? Like we did not, you know, government did not get ahead of social media. And now it’s really hard to do anything about that,” said Senator Martin Heinrich (D – NM).

But, there are still a lot of questions on how to regulate the technology. “The question is, who owns it? And who, who then has the right to do it? And who gets paid for it? And how long do they get paid for it?” said Martin.

In 2019, Heinrich helped establish the bipartisan AI caucus to keep the United States at the forefront of responsible AI innovation while maintaining important ethical, safety, and privacy standards.