NEW MEXICO (KRQE) — A New Mexico State senator has taken a job at a Colorado university.

Senator Benny Shendo Junior has been hired by the University of Colorado Boulder as the school’s first Vice Chancellor for Native American Affairs.

The Democratic senator has represented New Mexico’s District 22, including Jemez Springs and Cuba, for the past decade.

Before that, he was a tribal administrator and lieutenant governor for the Jemez Pueblo and has worked in New Mexico’s Indian Affairs Department.

A spokesperson for the senator said he has not made a decision yet about his future with the legislature, but he does plan to stay at least through the 30-day legislative session that starts in January.