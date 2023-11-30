NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – United States Senator Martin Heinrich is pushing a bill that looks to restrict some rifles based on how deadly they are. “The weapons in a number of mass shootings aren’t dangerous because of how they look. They’re not dangerous because they look tactical or they’re spray painted black or they have a folding stock. They’re dangerous because they use expanding gas to simultaneously fire one round and reload the next round into the chamber while staying on target,” said Sen. Heinrich.

The New Mexico Democrat teamed up with independent Angus King of Maine to draft the Gas-Operated Semi-Automatic Firearms Exclusions or GOSAFE Act. Both senators said other assault rifle bans tend to go after weapons based on cosmetic features.

The bill instead targets the manufacture and sale of a rifle based on its internal mechanism as well as detachable magazines with more than ten rounds of ammo, illegal modifications, and machine gun conversion devices.

The bill includes exemptions including bolt action rifles, semi-automatic shotguns, or guns .22 caliber or smaller. The senators said they want to go after the weapons of choice gunmen have used in mass shootings including the one in King’s home state last month that left 18 dead.

“We’re not talking about taking anybody’s gun away. we’re not talking about severely limiting the traditional culture of gun use in New Mexico or in Maine. We’re talking about restricting the lethality of weapons that are designed more for killing people than pretty much doing anything else,” said Sen. King.

While the bill comes more than a month after the Lewiston, Maine shooting, Heinrich’s office said they have worked on this for more than five years.