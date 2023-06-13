NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Amid the growing concern about artificial intelligence around the country, a New Mexico lawmaker is urging for responsible guardrails to be created.

Senator Ben Ray Lujan outlined language equity, privacy, and consumer protections as key areas where responsible regulations are needed.

Senator Lujan submitted his comments to Alan Davis, an administrator with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

The US Senate is considering two bills on AI currently: one would require the government to be transparent when using AI to interact with people. The other would establish an office to determine if the US is remaining competitive in the latest technology.