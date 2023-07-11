NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich is pushing two bills he hopes will make a dent in New Mexico’s housing crisis.

One bill, dubbed the “Deposit Act,” will set up a pool of federal money to provide low-income renters with the security deposit needed to move into a unit.

Right now, Section Eight voucher holders can get money to cover their rent but not the deposit.

He said that is often a major hurdle for those searching for a place to live, and this bill could help up to 12,000 New Mexicans.

Heinrich said local housing authorities will decide how to administer the funds, including what happens to that deposit if a unit is damaged.

Another Heinrich-sponsored bill would increase the number of available tax credits for developers to build low-income housing by 50%. He said that could help build more than 14,000 new homes over the next decade.