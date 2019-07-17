New Mexico Senate candidate wants immigration agency abolished

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- A top New Mexico official is speaking out, saying she wants to scrap U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver is accusing ICE of undermining community safety and stability. Toulouse Oliver is running against U.S. Representative Ben Ray Lujan for the seat being vacated by Senator Tom Udall next year.

Recently, the Trump administration launched an undocumented immigrant sweep in 10 U.S. cities. Toulouse Oliver wants ICE to turn over responsibilities to the FBO.