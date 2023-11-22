ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Sen. Ron Griggs (R-Alamogordo) announced on Wednesday that he will not seek reelection in 2024.

Griggs has served Senate District 34 since 2012 and will continue to serve through the end of his current term. Griggs announced his decision in a letter that he also posted on social media. In addition to the letter, Griggs issued the following statement:

“Representing Senate District 34 is an honor like no other. I am proud of the work I have done as your Senator and will continue to serve the people of New Mexico. But the time has come for new blood, new eyes, new ideas, and new directions. I am eager to pass the torch to the next generation of leaders and spend more time with Joan and my family,” Griggs wrote.