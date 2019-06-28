New Mexico selected for federal watersmart grant

(KRQE)- The Bureau of Reclamation chose the Zia Pueblo in Sandoval County as one of 18 projects to get part of $9 million in federal watersmart grants.

“These projects are for those that address a water conservation energy efficiency renewable energy and benefits to endangered species,” said Darion Mayhorn with the Bureau of Reclamation.

The pueblo will get $750,000 to modernize a flume over the Jemez River that brings water from Zia Lake to nearby Farmington and grazing lands. The project is supported by the pueblo’s drought contingency plan and is in line with a federal plan to conserve and reuse water in the western United States.