SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visitors are spending more money in New Mexico than ever before.

That’s according to a report from the State Tourism Department, which says visitor spending went up 7% between 2017 and 2018. That’s more than double the increase from the year before.

The report shows people spent more than $2 billion on lodging and $1.6 billion on food and drinks. The Department of Workforce Solutions says leisure and hospitality is also the fastest-growing job sector in the state.