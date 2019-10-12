Breaking News
Armed man shot by APD SWAT officers in northeast Albuquerque

New Mexico sees construction boom due to oil and gas production

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

LEA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report says the recent oil and gas boom continues to fuel a surge in New Mexico construction jobs.

According to the Associated General Contractors of America, New Mexico added 4,300 jobs over a one-year span. Reaching more than 51,000 jobs by the end of August.

Nearly all of that growth supported the oil and gas industry in Lea and Eddy counties. In fact, among the states with the most construction job growth, all have strong mining or petroleum sectors. North Dakota topped the list, followed by Nevada and Arizona.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss