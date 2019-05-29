New Mexico seeks input on increased medicaid spending for reimbursements
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - The state of New Mexico is asking for public input on a plan which would increase annual Medicaid spending for hospital reimbursements. The Governor made the announcement Tuesday.
Officials say the $169 million in reimbursements are designed to support professional health care networks. Officials say the spending on Medicaid services should go into effect July first.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
