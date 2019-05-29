New Mexico

New Mexico seeks input on increased medicaid spending for reimbursements

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 05:35 AM MDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 07:24 AM MDT

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - The state of New Mexico is asking for public input on a plan which would increase annual Medicaid spending for hospital reimbursements. The Governor made the announcement Tuesday. 

Officials say the $169 million in reimbursements are designed to support professional health care networks. Officials say the spending on Medicaid services should go into effect July first.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment