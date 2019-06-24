New Mexico seeks better prison health contract

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Corrections Department is now accepting new vendor contracts to provide health care to the state’s prison system.

The current provider, Centurion LLC, is nearing its contract expiration date in November. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the state’s past two providers have received malpractice lawsuits violating civil rights.

Vendor bidders have until 3 p.m. on August 21 to submit proposals. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the state employed a team of doctors and nurses who audited the medical care services annually or quarterly.