NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico wants local agricultural workers and industry leaders to help figure out how to spend millions in federal funding. The New Mexico Department of Agriculture (NMDA) has a survey you can fill out to help.

New Mexico is expecting to get $4.6 million in federal infrastructure funds to support the agriculture industry. The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure grant program.

You can take the survey online at this link. The survey is open until Thursday, August 24. You can also attend an informational Zoom meeting Tuesday, August 29 (pre-register at this link).

The funds can be used to do things like supporting food supply chain resilience, provide better markets for small farms, or help provide food security to New Mexico, according to NMDA.

“We think this new funding opportunity could be a game changer for our food system in New Mexico, so we are seeking industry input from those that are ‘the boots on the ground,’” New Mexico Agriculture Secretary Jeff Witte said in a press release. “We will be working with our sister agency, New Mexico Economic Development Department, to provide the necessary supply chain coordination and technical assistance.”