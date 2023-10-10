NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office has partnered with a coalition of non-partisan, non-profit organizations on a statewide media campaign highlighting the work of county election officials and educating voters about the integrity of New Mexico’s elections.

The campaign, “Your Vote Counts, New Mexico!”, is composed of a series of videos recorded by county clerks, county clerk staff, members of the Secretary of State’s Office, and other election administrators that will be distributed on social media, as public service announcements on TV and radio, and online here.

The goal is to combat misinformation and inform New Mexicans about election administration, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

The videos were recorded by a bipartisan group of county clerks and other New Mexico election officials, including Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. “New Mexico’s county clerks and election administrators are the best in the nation – they work with diligence and integrity every day to make sure our democracy functions with fairness and efficiency,” said Oliver. “It’s important voters understand that these election professionals are your neighbors, friends, and community members and that New Mexicans know that your vote counts.”

The videos will be used this year and throughout the 2024 election cycle. The coalition, coordinated by New Mexico First, includes, in addition to the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office, the New Mexico League of Women Voters, New Mexico PBS, the New Mexico Local News Fund, Election Reformers Network, and Elliott Marketing.