NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A search and rescue team out of Las Cruces is grieving one of their own. He was killed confronting a suspected car thief.

Mitchell Russell had recently celebrated his 30th birthday and was looking forward to starting a job with the Forest Service.

Last week, Russell tried to stop an alleged car burglar identified as David Chavez.

Officials said the confrontation ended with Chavez shooting and killing Russell.

“He had a kind heart, and he has a, you know, I wanna say that he just always wanted to be the good guy, and unfortunately, today, being a good guy cost him his life,” said Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue President Vic Villalobos.

Services for Mitchell Russell are set for this Monday.