New Mexico schoolkids ‘stick it’ to principal after winning fundraising bet

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A local school principal found herself in a sticky situation, all for a good cause.

The Hobbs Municipal School District posted a video of Sanger Elementary School Principal Pam Hightower getting duct-taped to the cafeteria wall. She was holding up her end of a bargain after her students exceeded their fundraising goal and collected more than $3,700 by saving up their loose change.

The money is going toward school projects and local charities, including Amazing Grace Pet Rescue.

