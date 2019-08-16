New Mexico school district settles with family of student allegedly raped by coach

PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Pecos School District has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a student allegedly raped by a coach there.

Dominick Baca is charged with raping two girls ages 14 and 17 while an assistant basketball coach. Police say Baca had sex with them at his home, at the school, and sent graphic text messages to the victims.

Court documents show the school has agreed to pay a settlement to the family of the 14-year-old, but the amount is not being disclosed. Baca is still awaiting trial.

Just this week, prosecutors asked that some of his jailhouse phone calls be submitted as evidence. In those, he say he admits to at least some of the crimes.