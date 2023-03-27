SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Silver Consolidated Schools in Silver City could soon bring in armed guards to patrol its schools. Silver Consolidated Schools Superintendent William Hawkins says his district has been in contact with Rio Rancho School District has been in contact with the Rio Rancho School District, after learning they have armed security guards at their schools.

“We looked to see which district had gone through this process one of those that we are following through their process is Rio Rancho,” said Hawkins.

They’ve also surveyed community members. Now, Silver is drafting its own rules for armed security similar to Rio Rancho. The committee that’s in charge of the policy is made up of parents and school staff.

Before the policy goes back to the school board for a final vote, community members will be able to weigh in on the policy again. Hawkins says the school board’s decision could happen anytime between April and late August.

“Of 758 different voices in our community, staff and parents we had 89% saying they were interested in the idea of arming our school security guards, 672 voted yes, 59 voted no,” said Hawkins. “They wanted to make sure this process was done respectfully of our community and so we’ve not rushed it and so I don’t want to get ahead of the process.”

Hawkins said there have not been any incidents requiring armed guards at this point. But they’re doing this as a precaution to make sure students are safe down the line.

“Arming our security guard is almost the final layer of all these other resources we have present to take care of our schools,” said Hawkins.

Equipment for the six security guards ranges between $12,000 to $18,000. That money will come from the district’s operational fund. The guards will also receive training from local law enforcement.