(KRQE) — A competitive row team from Farmington has nearly finished a month-long quest. They closed in on their race across the Atlantic.

An update posted Sunday morning said the team of three, who are attempting to raise awareness for mental health among first responders, is within 130 miles from the finish line in the Caribbean.

The race began on December 12 in Spain. Competitors will have covered over 3,000 miles by the end of the race.

Family and friends have arrived at the finish line to meet the rowers.