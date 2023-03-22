The ThunderDogs from Alamogordo STEM Learning Center (Photo courtesy of the team)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group from New Mexico has won big at a Texas robotics competition.

The ThunderDogs, of the Alamogordo STEM Learning Center, took first place at the First Robotics Competition Championship at the Fort Worth District event.

The competition took place from March 16 to March 18. Teams built their own robots and competed in challenging tasks.

The ThunderDogs will compete again at the FIT Amarillo District event on March 29 where they are hoping to qualify for the state championships on April 8.