NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has revealed how it wants to fight the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives crisis. In a newly released response plan, the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives task force has outlined six objectives. Among the objectives is to increase the capacity to investigate and prosecute these cases.

That includes establishing a permanent office to review cold cases, reaching agreements with various agencies to share information, and bolstering commissions between state police and tribal agencies. Other objectives include improved support services for victims, outreach programs, and resources.