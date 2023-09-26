NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) has launched a new campaign highlighting the services it has to help families get child support.

“Our mission is to transform lives. By sharing real stories, we hope to inspire more families to utilize the myriad services offered by the Child Support Services Division, thereby ensuring that their children grow up in a nurturing environment,” Kathy Slater-Huff, the HSD acting deputy secretary, said in a press release.

New Mexico’s Child Support Services Program helps parents get financial and medical support. The program has traditionally helped establish and enforce court orders for child support, but now there’s a bigger focus on more than just enforcement.

“Our recent name change to the Child Support Services Division was a concerted effort to inform the public of the services we provide, and that we are not just an enforcement agency, “ Child Support Services Division Director Betina Gonzales McCracken said in a press release. “Recent studies have shown that the general public are unaware of what’s available to them through child support programs nationwide, and how better to find out than directly from a satisfied customer, which is what this public service campaign does.”

To help the re-brand, the division is pushing out radio and TV ads to let the public know they can get support. The ads will be on the radio in English, Spanish, and Diné and broadcast on TV around the state.