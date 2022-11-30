ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you love tacos, you might want to check out two taco restaurants in New Mexico named in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking these two New Mexico restaurants in the top 100.

El Paisa in Albuqueruqe was ranked No. 97 on the list. The restaurant, located in the South Valley, offers a variety of of meats, from carne asada, el pastor, and barbacoa. They also provide burritos, gorditas, tortas, quesadillas, menudo and mariscos.

Yelp reviewers could not get enough of this taco joint. “This little hole in the wall is absolutely delicious!! I love albondigas, one of my favorite soups – the meatballs were tender and flavorful, the sliced potatoes and carrots al dente, and an added surprise, chipotle peppers were in the soup. The Carnitas taco was very tender and tasty. The shredded beef potato refried bean burrito was spicy and delicious. Fast friendly service,” said Nancy R. a Yelp reviewer.

Another New Mexico taco place that made the list was El Chile Toreado. Located in Santa Fe, El Chile Toreado was ranked No. 19 on the list. The food truck offers street tacos with various meat and vegetable fillings. According to El Chile Toreado’s website, Luis Medina first started selling hot dogs in Los Angeles after immigrating to the United States 30 years ago. Eventually, he moved to Santa in 2003 and created El Chile Toreado.

One Yelper said, “I’ve never had better-marinated meat or fresher salsas. The food is so fresh and flavorful. Although this is a taco truck, it’s the best Mexican food in town. The carne asada quesadilla will make you cry. El pastor breakfast tacos with the green salsa and fixings are my go-to, and that carnitas burrito…oh man…just go.” a Kelly B. yelp reviewer.

View Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America.